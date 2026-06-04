Banks Court Investors Ahead of Historic SpaceX IPO

Wall Street’s premier investment banks have commenced a series of high-profile investor events, offering prospective buyers unprecedented access to SpaceX’s top executives ahead of its highly anticipated public listing. The futuristic venture, led by Elon Musk, plans to raise a record US$75 billion, marking what would be the largest IPO in history. With an expected market capitalisation of US$1.75 trillion, SpaceX is poised to immediately become one of the world’s most valuable listed entities. Its ambitious vision, including colonising Mars and establishing data centres in space, has ignited significant interest among investors and captured the attention of Wall Street.

SpaceX is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company founded by Elon Musk. It designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft with goals including colonising Mars and developing data centres in space. Bank of America, a lead distributor for the IPO in the U.S., transformed its midtown Manhattan headquarters for a Thursday event targeting wealth management clients. Co-President Jim DeMare was scheduled to interview SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and CFO Bret Johnsen regarding the company’s public debut. Similarly, JPMorgan hosted an event featuring CEO Jamie Dimon and expecting over 2,500 clients, with Shotwell and Johnsen also in attendance. JPMorgan’s lobby prominently displayed SpaceX rocket launch videos and “Go for Launch” projections.

Bank of America’s private bank and Merrill Lynch extended invitations to over 5,000 clients for launch parties streamed across U.S. offices. Morgan Stanley is set to host its own wealth management client event on Monday, also featuring SpaceX executives, alongside lead IPO banker Kate Claassen and wealth management head Jed Finn. While it remained unclear if Elon Musk would participate, the extensive roadshow highlights the immense institutional and retail interest in the upcoming listing. Goldman Sachs, another prominent bank, showcased SpaceX model rockets in its downtown Manhattan lobbies, and typically offers large deals to its private wealth clients, indicating broad engagement across the financial sector.