US Regulators Propose Easing Bank Rules

The United States’ peak bank regulators are set to inform Congress on Thursday that their planned efforts to streamline bank rules and oversight will significantly boost economic activity and innovation. They assert these changes will not introduce unnecessary risk into the financial system. Chiefs from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) are scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee. There, they will update lawmakers on a comprehensive drive to reconsider and soften numerous banking regulations initially implemented after the 2008 financial crisis. These three bodies collectively oversee the stability and integrity of the US banking system.

TheRegulators argue that overly punitive oversight has hindered banks’ capacity to support the economy. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, in prepared remarks released on Wednesday, stated: “By tailoring requirements to actual risk, focusing supervision on what truly matters, and integrating innovation into the regulatory framework, the Federal Reserve is creating conditions for banks to thrive while maintaining robust safeguards.” Bowman further noted that the Fed has found many reported bank deficiencies were procedural or documentation gaps, rather than actual financial risks. FDIC Chairman Travis Hill echoed this sentiment, confirming: “For over a year, we have been reforming supervision to focus on material financial risks rather than on process-oriented, tick-the-box requirements.”

Concurrently, regulators plan to convey to lawmakers their intent to encourage innovation across the financial sector. This includes fostering banks’ utilisation of advanced technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, alongside supporting non-bank innovators. Comptroller Jonathan Gould affirmed in his prepared testimony, “Our job is to facilitate, not stymie, responsible innovation.” However, the regulators also acknowledged the inherent risks new technologies pose to banks. Ms Bowman specifically highlighted that new AI models have “dramatically accelerated” the identification of vulnerabilities within the banking system, emphasising the need for careful management amidst technological advancements.