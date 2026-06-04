Wall Street Retreats Amid Geopolitical Jitters

Wall Street stocks retreated from recent record highs on Wednesday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and a rise in crude oil prices spurred inflation concerns and encouraged investors to lock in profits. All three major US stock indexes concluded the session in negative territory, with financials and technology sectors leading the decline. The small-cap Russell 2000 notably underperformed its larger-cap counterparts, reflecting broader market cautiousness.

Despite the wider market pullback, the artificial intelligence sector showed continued vigour, with chip stocks gaining 1.4%. Meta Platforms stood out among the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, rising 4.2% as most others fell. Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, noted that AI names are largely trading in their own sphere, often oblivious to macro and geopolitical risks. Concurrently, intensifying hostilities in the Middle East, coupled with rising oil prices, have amplified worries that elevated energy costs could contribute to more systemic inflation. This has led financial markets to price in a 41.1% likelihood of a US Federal Reserve rate hike by December, a significant jump from 9.1% a month prior.

Economic data offered a mixed picture, indicating a stable labour market and continued expansion in the services sector, yet input prices remained elevated. Corporate spending plans appeared soft amidst rising energy costs and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.21%, the S&P 500 lost 0.74%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.89%. Among individual companies, GameStop jumped 6.0% after reporting increased quarterly revenue and announcing a $2 billion share buyback program. Conversely, asset managers like KKR and Blackstone saw declines following Switzerland’s Partners Group capping withdrawals from a private equity fund.