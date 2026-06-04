JPMorgan Pitches Record SpaceX IPO to Wealthy Clients

JPMorgan Chase is making an unprecedented move this week, with CEO Jamie Dimon set to personally pitch the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX to the bank’s affluent clientele. This event, taking place at JPMorgan’s New York City headquarters, aims to bolster retail participation in what is poised to be a record-breaking offering. Over 2,500 clients are anticipated to attend, marking the bank’s largest event of this nature to date. Senior executives Mary Erdoes and Marianne Lake will join Dimon, alongside SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and CFO Bret Johnsen.

SpaceX has set its IPO price at US$135 per share, bypassing traditional Wall Street price-discovery mechanisms and underscoring CEO Elon Musk’s characteristic approach to dictating terms for capital raises. The company is seeking to raise an unprecedented US$75 billion, which would establish it as the largest IPO in history and value it at an astounding US$1.75 trillion. This valuation would immediately place SpaceX among the top 10 most valuable US-listed firms, highlighting the significant market interest surrounding the venture.

JPMorgan, a key member of the extensive syndicate of banks collaborating on the SpaceX IPO, plans to broadcast this exclusive client event across 90 locations in 26 states, including several of its branch offices. Major international banks, including Mizuho, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and Barclays, have reportedly been encouraged to focus on securing wealthy individual buyers within their respective home markets. While pre-IPO roadshows are a standard practice for gauging investor interest and setting price ranges, an event specifically designed to drive retail involvement on this scale is highly unusual. Investors have shown eagerness to secure a stake in the deal, attracted by Elon Musk’s proven track record and the potential for substantial fee generation for Wall Street firms.