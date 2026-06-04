ASX Tumbles Amid Global Jitters, Budget Delays

The Australian share market experienced significant losses nearing noon AEST, falling more than one per cent amidst renewed doubts about Middle East peace. Heavy selling impacted iron ore miners like BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals Group, following concerns over soaring Simandou exports. In contrast, Treasury Wine Estates saw a rally, buoyed by investor day expectations, contributing to a noticeable surge in overall ASX trading volume for the day.

Domestically, Treasury secretary Jenny Wilkinson appeared before a Senate committee, apologising for a reported $4,000 error in a recent speech. Concurrently, the federal government faces a last-minute legislative hurdle with its capital gains tax, negative gearing budget measures, and NDIS legislation. Greens and Liberals are engaged in fresh talks, potentially delaying the passage of these key bills through parliament. Meanwhile, the housing market shows signs of cooling, with vendors lowering price guides and buyers negotiating discounts, reflecting post-budget sentiment.

Globally, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly targeting a massive $105 billion initial public offering, aiming for an unprecedented $2.5 trillion valuation. SpaceX is a private aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company, which designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. This record float highlights potential risks for Australian passive investors and super fund members, exposing them to a sector whose economics are still heavily reliant on future expectations. Meanwhile, Trade Minister Don Farrell privately reprimanded the US trade tsar over a tariff threat, refuting accusations regarding Australia’s efforts against modern slavery. Separately, Vanguard’s S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund achieved an industry first, surpassing $US1 trillion in assets, fuelled by a remarkably durable “buy-the-dip” mentality in US equities.