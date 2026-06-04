Tasmea Declares Special Dividend Amid Robust Performance and Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

Tasmea Limited (ASX: TEA), a company that owns and operates 27 inter-dependent Australian diversified specialist trade skill services businesses, focusing on essential shutdown, programmed maintenance, emergency breakdown, brownfield upgrade services, and labour hire for essential asset owners, has announced a fully franked special dividend of 10.0 cents per share. This declaration, made on June 4, 2026, reflects the company’s strong financial performance, solid financial position, and the Board’s confidence in its ongoing strategic direction. This special dividend represents a capital return of approximately A$26.2 million to shareholders.

The Board has also approved the inclusion of this dividend in Tasmea’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) at A$6.85 per share, with the company’s founders and executive directors indicating their intention to participate. Key dates for the special dividend include an Ex-Dividend date of Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a Record date of Thursday, June 11, 2026, and a DRP Election date of Friday, June 12, 2026. The payment date remains Thursday, June 25, 2026, following recent amendments to account for the ASX market closure for the King’s Birthday public holiday. Total cash dividends paid during FY26 are forecast to represent approximately 35% of pro-forma NPAT, aligning with the lower end of Tasmea’s 30-50% dividend policy range.

Tasmea reconfirmed its FY26 earnings guidance, citing strong trading conditions across its diversified portfolio of specialist industrial services businesses, supported by sustained customer demand and margin resilience. The decision to return capital through this special dividend is underpinned by robust growth opportunities across key sectors, a positive FY27 outlook, significant debt capacity with net leverage expected below 1.0x, and consistent generation of high-quality operating cash flow. The company noted that this special dividend will not impact its FY27 earnings or growth aspirations, nor its programmatic acquisition strategy, with a franking credit balance remaining strong.