WAM Income Maximiser Boosts Monthly Dividends Amid Strong Portfolio Performance

WAM Income Maximiser Limited (ASX: WMX) has announced an increase in its monthly fully franked dividends for the third quarter of calendar year 2026, alongside reporting strong investment portfolio performance with lower volatility. WAM Income Maximiser is a listed investment company that employs an actively managed, multi-asset strategy designed to deliver sustainable income, reduced volatility, and capital growth to shareholders by investing in Australia’s highest quality companies and corporate debt instruments. The Board of Directors declared fully franked dividends of 0.63 cents per share for July 2026, 0.64 cents per share for August 2026, and 0.65 cents per share for September 2026. Including the value of franking credits, these equate to 0.90 cents, 0.91 cents, and 0.93 cents per share respectively.

The company’s investment portfolio has demonstrated significant outperformance since its inception in April 2025 up to 31 May 2026. Over this period, the portfolio increased by 18.5% per annum, outperforming its benchmark by 8.0% per annum. Notably, WAM Income Maximiser achieved this with 26.1% less volatility than the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index. The annualised September 2026 fully franked dividend yield, including the value of franking credits, stands at 7.0% on the average pre-tax net tangible assets since inception, and 6.9% based on the 29 May 2026 share price.

Matthew Haupt, Lead Portfolio Manager for WAM Income Maximiser, commented on the market conditions, stating, “While current market volatility can be unsettling, it is creating significant opportunities for the investment portfolio. The investment team has the flexibility to be as proactive or defensive as conditions demand and can adjust the investment portfolio opportunistically to drive returns and income for shareholders.” Chairman Geoff Wilson AO added, “Since inception, WAM Income Maximiser has delivered strong investment portfolio outperformance with less volatility than equity markets. WAM Income Maximiser is doing exactly what it was designed to do: deliver growing monthly fully franked income and capital growth for shareholders.”