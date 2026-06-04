SPC Global Announces Entitlement Offer Results, Significant Shortfall Revealed

SPC Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SPG), a leading Australian food and beverage manufacturer, today confirmed the results of its fully underwritten 1 for 0.1993 pro rata renounceable entitlement offer. The group has a portfolio of brands focusing on nourishment and wellness for consumers globally, with products spanning packaged fruit and tomatoes, baked beans, ready-made meals, beverages, juice, wellness shots, and powdered milk products. The offer, aiming to raise approximately $97.1 million, closed on 2 June 2026, reporting a substantial shortfall.

Eligible Shareholders could acquire new shares at $0.10 each, with an Oversubscription Facility available for those exercising their full entitlement. The company announced that eligible shareholders subscribed for approximately 196.4 million new shares, totalling around $19.6 million, including Oversubscription applications. This outcome indicates a significant portion of the offer remains unexercised.

Consequently, approximately 774.5 million new shares from lapsed entitlements will be offered through a Shortfall Bookbuild process today, Thursday, 4 June 2026. Any proceeds above the $0.10 offer price, net of taxes and expenses, will be paid pro rata to relevant persons, though a premium is not guaranteed.

SPC Global’s Managing Director, Robert Iervasi, stated: “The close of the Entitlement Offer marks a significant milestone for SPC Global, and upon completion, this raise will position the business strongly to both fund and execute on its business strategy and strengthens the balance sheet to enable long term sustainable growth. We acknowledge the support provided by those shareholders who have opted to take up their Entitlement.” Results of the shortfall bookbuild are expected tomorrow, Friday, 5 June 2026.