Lightning Minerals Confirms High-Grade Tungsten at Warby Project

Lightning Minerals Limited (ASX: L1M), an Australian exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of gold and copper assets in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions, has announced high-grade tungsten assay results from initial reconnaissance rock chip sampling at its 100%-owned Warby Project in North Queensland. Located approximately 25 kilometres north of Mount Surprise, the initial findings confirm widespread high-grade tungsten mineralisation across multiple historical workings, extending within a two-kilometre structural corridor.

The initial rock chip assays returned tungsten values ranging from 750ppm W to over 50,000ppm W (>5% W). Notably, ten samples graded greater than 1% W, with six samples exceeding 3% W. Prominent assay results include greater than 50,000ppm W from historical tailings material, 43,200ppm W (4.32% W) from quartz vein material, and 42,900ppm W (4.29% W) also from quartz vein material. Elevated bismuth, tin, and copper values were observed in association with the tungsten mineralisation. The presence of wolframite mineralisation was identified not only in quartz veins but also within altered granitic host rocks and greisen material, supporting the potential for a broader intrusive-related mineralised system.

Troy Brice, Chief Executive Officer of Lightning Minerals, commented that these initial assay results are a strong outcome from the company’s first-pass work at Warby, confirming widespread high-grade tungsten mineralisation across multiple historical workings. He expressed confidence in the considerable scope to define the scale and continuity of the mineralisation. In response to these promising results, Lightning Minerals plans to undertake follow-up exploration programs in Q3 2026, which will include infill drainage geochemistry, systematic soil geochemical sampling, detailed geological mapping, and extension sampling of historical workings, aimed at expanding the understanding of the broader tungsten system.