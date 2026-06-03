Vanguard ETF Crosses Historic US$1 Trillion Mark

Vanguard Group’s S&P 500-tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF), VOO, has surpassed US$1 trillion in assets under management, becoming the first fund of its kind to reach this extraordinary milestone. A substantial US$1.7 billion inflow in the latest reporting session propelled its assets beyond the trillion-dollar mark, according to Bloomberg data. This achievement solidifies VOO’s position as the world’s largest ETF, a threshold previously attained by only a handful of traditional open-ended funds globally.

The fund’s remarkable ascent has been underpinned by a persistent “buy-the-dip” investment strategy among investors, channelling consistent capital into US equities despite various geopolitical and economic concerns. VOO has absorbed over US$69 billion so far in 2026, more than any other ETF, as the benchmark S&P 500 index has soared by 11 per cent year-to-date, reaching multiple all-time highs. This significant milestone is not only a triumph for Vanguard Group but also represents a pivotal moment for the wider ETF industry, which originated three decades ago. Its low fees, tax efficiency, and robust liquidity have cemented its appeal among a broad spectrum of investors.

Vanguard Group is a prominent American investment management company, known for offering low-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds. VOO’s success highlights the firm’s influence, with consistent cash inflows every year since its 2010 inception enabling it to eclipse State Street’s SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as the world’s largest ETF early last year. This growth is particularly notable as Vanguard’s late founder, Jack Bogle, was famously sceptical of ETFs. Now, Vanguard is poised to contend for the title of the world’s largest ETF issuer. Experts note the symbiotic relationship between Vanguard and the ETF market, with Vanguard’s low-cost approach spurring industry-wide fee reductions and ETFs broadening product distribution.