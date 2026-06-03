Citi Wealth Management Names New Chief Operating Officer

Citigroup’s wealth management division has announced a key executive appointment, welcoming Nadiya Konstantynova as its new chief operating officer. The announcement was made by Andy Sieg, Citi’s head of wealth management, in an internal memo circulated to employees on Tuesday, subsequently sighted by Reuters. This strategic hire underscores Citi’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its global wealth management operations and leadership structure. Konstantynova’s extensive background is anticipated to be instrumental in driving operational excellence and strategic alignment across the division’s diverse functions.

Konstantynova is slated to officially join Citigroup (C.N) on June 18. She transitions from McKinsey & Company, where she dedicated the past 18 years of her career. Her long and distinguished tenure at the global management consulting firm suggests a profound expertise in strategic planning, process optimisation, and large-scale organisational management. This rich experience is expected to significantly contribute to the enhancement of operational efficiencies and the execution of growth initiatives within Citi’s wealth management arm.

Citigroup is a prominent global diversified financial services holding company. It delivers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and treasury services, and wealth management, to a vast clientele of consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The wealth management division specifically caters to affluent individuals and families, providing sophisticated financial advice, bespoke investment solutions, and comprehensive banking services. Such high-profile appointments are crucial for major financial entities looking to bolster their executive leadership and ensure robust operational frameworks.