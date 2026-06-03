Czechia Targets Pension Reform to Boost Returns

The Czech Finance Ministry has unveiled significant legal changes aimed at revitalising the nation’s private pension fund system. Finance Minister Alena Schillerova announced plans to cut fees and boost equity investments, seeking to improve long-term returns for savers. Approximately four million Czechs use funds managed by nine private providers, overseeing assets totalling 660 billion crowns ($32 million). However, declining participation and weak returns are largely due to conservative strategies and high existing fee structures.

A core proposal seeks to abolish performance fees on capital gains and establish a uniform management fee of 0.5% of assets. Reducing current fees, which range from 0.4% for conservative funds to 1% for others. Minister Schillerova stated these changes would profoundly impact long-term returns, adding, “There is no reason for fees to be among the highest in Europe.” The ministry also plans to guide younger clients to put a larger share of savings in equities for long-term growth, and double state subsidies for children’s accounts to encourage early saving.

Pension funds are mechanisms for individuals to save and invest money during their working lives to provide an income stream during retirement. They pool contributions from multiple individuals and invest them in various assets to generate returns over the long term. Economists Filip Pertold and Lukas Nadvornik suggest the current setup can cost savers over half their savings. They project reforms could reduce this to less than one-fifth and potentially triple pension payouts after 35 years. While awaiting cabinet and parliamentary approval, the industry group APS has criticised the proposal, cautioning that such fee reductions would make running funds “untenable.”