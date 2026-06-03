Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has officially commenced his four-year term, signalling a dual commitment to upholding the central bank’s foundational traditions while simultaneously pursuing significant reforms. In an opening note to the Fed’s more than 20,000 employees, Warsh articulated his intention to scrutinise current practices and identify opportunities for improvement. This internal memo offers an initial glimpse into his comprehensive reform agenda, aimed at redirecting a central bank he believes has deviated from its core mission.

Warsh outlined his vision for change, which includes a desire to significantly pare the Fed’s substantial US$6.7 trillion balance sheet, reduce specific commentary regarding future interest rate decisions, and investigate alternative measures of inflation to better gauge price pressures. The Federal Reserve functions as the central bank of the United States, tasked with conducting monetary policy to foster maximum employment and price stability, and ensuring financial system stability. To assist his transition, Warsh has temporarily appointed two conservative analysts, Daniel Heil, from Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, and Paul Winfree, formerly with the Heritage Foundation, as advisors. Both have previously collaborated with Warsh on research projects.

Despite his prior public criticisms of the institution’s approach, Warsh adopted an optimistic and unifying tone in his inaugural message to staff. He underscored the “great consequence for our nation” in this new chapter, expressing confidence in collective achievements amidst rapid technological change. However, Warsh’s tenure begins under unusual circumstances, with the Fed awaiting a pivotal Supreme Court ruling on an attempt to dismiss Governor Lisa Cook, a situation seen as a direct challenge to the central bank’s independence. Additionally, Warsh will preside over a board that includes former Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who remains a Governor. The first Federal Open Market Committee meeting under Warsh, on June 16-17, is expected to offer insights into his policy direction.