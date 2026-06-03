European Shares Slip Amid Middle East Tensions, Private Market Worries

European equities experienced a dip on Wednesday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index declining 0.4%. The market downturn was primarily influenced by renewed hostilities in the Middle East and emerging signs of strain within private markets. Geopolitical tensions escalated as the U.S. military reported thwarting Iranian missile attacks in the region, leading to a 2% rise in Brent crude prices. This prompted energy price-sensitive airlines such as easyJet and Lufthansa to slip, while auto stocks also saw declines. However, comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about ongoing talks with Iran helped mitigate deeper losses.

Financial services sectors led the declines, dropping 1.7%. Swiss private markets firm Partners Group shed 17% after restricting redemptions in one of its “evergreen” private equity funds. Partners Group is a financial services company that invests globally across private markets, including private equity and debt. This move amplified investor fears that private credit and equity firms might be overexposed to mid-sized companies, seen as vulnerable to disruption from evolving artificial intelligence models. Claudia Panseri, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, stated she does not foresee systemic risk from private credit, highlighting the Middle East conflict as the greater current risk.

Bucking the broader negative trend, several retailers posted strong gains. Inditex, the owner of Zara, saw its shares jump nearly 5.5% following a robust start to summer trading, which defied recent concerns about inflation. Similarly, British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail climbed 14.5% after reporting full-year adjusted core profit exceeding estimates. The broader retail sector subsequently recorded a 2.8% gain, leading sectoral performance. In other corporate news, AkzoNobel shares fell 18.7% after Nippon Paint and Sherwin-Williams ceased their joint efforts to acquire the paint maker. Investors anticipate a 25 basis point interest rate hike from the European Central Bank next week.