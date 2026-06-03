Berkshire Hathaway, the diversified conglomerate often seen as a microcosm of the American economy, has committed a substantial $16.8 billion in investments over two days, signalling new CEO Greg Abel’s influence. The capital deployment includes the acquisition of homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp and a significant stake in Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to support its artificial intelligence initiatives. This move marks a notable shift, potentially satisfying investors who have long sought to see more of Berkshire’s considerable cash reserves put to work.

The investments come as Berkshire’s cash pile reached $380.2 billion as of March 31, a sum many analysts believe has weighed on the Omaha-based firm’s share price. Its shares have declined 13% from their record high in May 2025, while the technology-heavy S&P 500 has surged 34% over the same period. On Monday, Berkshire agreed to buy $10 billion of stock in Alphabet through a private placement, part of an $80 billion equity fundraising by the Mountain View company. This investment underscores Berkshire’s confidence in Alphabet’s leadership in AI and is expected to position Alphabet among Berkshire’s top five common stock holdings, marking a departure from Warren Buffett’s historical hesitancy towards tech investments.

The $6.8 billion acquisition of Taylor Morrison, announced Sunday, further expands Berkshire’s commitment to the housing sector, complementing existing ventures like Clayton Homes and various building material suppliers. Taylor Morrison operates across 12 U.S. states. “Everyone has been waiting for Greg to do his thing, beyond Warren Buffett’s shadow, and we’re now seeing that,” remarked Steven Check, president of Check Capital Management, an investor in Berkshire stock. While Berkshire pledges to maintain a $30 billion cash cushion, these strategic deployments under Abel appear to be charting a new course for the financial giant.