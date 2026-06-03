Investors Return to Retail Amid Valuation Appeal

Investors are beginning to re-engage with Australian retail stocks, drawn by significantly cheaper valuations following a challenging first half of the year. The S&P/ASX 200 Index’s consumer discretionary sector recorded a 2.2 per cent positive return over the past month, quadrupling the broader gauge. This rebound comes after a period of considerable pressure on consumer-facing businesses, as repeated interest rate rises from the Reserve Bank of Australia and accelerating inflation, partly fuelled by surging oil prices, prompted a widespread sell-off.

Despite warnings of “terrible” upcoming trading updates, some fund managers are “chipping away” at retail holdings, focusing on longer-term value. Oscar Oberg, a lead portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management, is buying stocks like JB Hi-Fi, an electronics and white goods retailer, and Harvey Norman, which sells furniture and consumer electronics. These companies, alongside furniture retailer Nick Scali and retail group Premier Investments, have experienced significant year-to-date share price declines. Ten Cap’s Jun Bei Liu noted strength in the youth market, favouring fast fashion jewellery chain Lovisa and clothing company Universal Store. Canaccord Genuity equity strategist Greg Burke, identifying “peak pessimism” as a buying opportunity, added diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers to his firm’s focus portfolio, citing historical patterns of recovery.

However, not all market participants share this optimism. Investment banks express reservations, citing a looming downturn in the housing market. Morgan Stanley equity analyst Melina Baxter downgraded the bank’s consumer industry view to “cautious,” highlighting housing as a “demand headwind” for retailers selling more expensive goods like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. She noted higher rates, less supportive fiscal policy, and elevated essential costs are squeezing disposable income. Macquarie Group echoed these concerns, favouring relatively defensive picks such as supermarket giants, though it did see long-term opportunity in price leaders like JB Hi-Fi, while downgrading poultry producer Inghams and Harvey Norman.