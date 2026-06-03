ASX Gains Amid Missed Growth Forecasts

Australia’s economy grew by a modest 0.3 per cent in the first quarter, missing analyst forecasts, though the ASX saw gains near noon (AEST) today. The nation’s gross domestic product expanded by 2.5 per cent over the 12 months to March. Market buoyancy was primarily driven by the mining and energy sectors, with diversified miner BHP achieving a new record high. Additionally, shares in food company Maggie Beer Holdings surged by an impressive 14 per cent, demonstrating specific investor confidence despite the broader economic slowdown.

In significant corporate news, KPMG’s chief operating officer is stepping down, marking a near total overhaul of the firm’s leadership team amid an escalating leaks crisis. This follows the recent resignations of chief executive Andrew Yates and audit head Julian McPherson. Elsewhere, a major executive appointment sees former Goldman Sachs banker Adam Gregory transition to run billionaire Tim Gurner’s empire, replacing Ahmed Fahour. Gurner Group is a prominent Australian property development and lifestyle company known for its luxury residential projects and founder billionaire Tim Gurner’s extensive portfolio.

Meanwhile, Australian iron ore giant Fortescue is facing questions from China’s state-backed resources buyer regarding a new iron ore product. This scrutiny forms part of China’s strategic approach during ongoing negotiations with the Andrew Forrest-led company. Separately, global investment bank Goldman Sachs has identified 22 ASX stocks as potential high-yielding opportunities. This comes as recent changes to Capital Gains Tax (CGT) are prompting investors to seek out shares that offer the ‘biggest bang for their buck’ under Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ new financial regime.