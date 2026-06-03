High-Tech Metals Corrects Gold Recovery Figures for Wagtail Deposit, Confirms Exceptional Results

High-Tech Metals Ltd (ASX: HTM) has issued an amended announcement clarifying metallurgical test work results for its Wagtail Gold Deposit, part of the company’s Mt Fisher Gold Project in Western Australia. High-Tech Metals Ltd is an Australian gold exploration and development company advancing a significant gold project portfolio in Western Australia, holding a commanding 1,150 km² landholding in the prolific Yilgarn Craton. The correction addresses a typographical error, updating the reported estimated gold recovery from 92.7% to an impressive 97.2%. The company confirmed that the underlying metallurgical results themselves remain unchanged, with the amendment solely rectifying the figures stated in the headline and an attributed quote.

The metallurgical program, conducted on composite samples from Wagtail, consistently demonstrates excellent overall gold extractions of up to 98.7%, equating to approximately 97.2% estimated recovery. These results confirm that Wagtail mineralisation is free-milling and non-refractory, making it amenable to conventional gravity and cyanide leach processing. Key characteristics include rapid leach kinetics, low cyanide and lime consumption, and minimal grind sensitivity, suggesting potential for improved mill throughput and reduced operating costs. High-Tech CEO, James Merrillees, stated these outcomes represent “another major step forward in advancing the deposit toward potential near-term production,” a sentiment echoed by SSH Mining COO Sam Baker, who highlighted the recoveries as a “very positive outcome for the project.”

In parallel with these promising metallurgical findings, RC drilling continues at Mt Fisher, with 17 holes completed for over 3,000 metres of the planned 5,000-metre program. First assay results from this drilling are expected in the coming weeks. High-Tech Metals, in partnership with SSH Group, is also progressing various development studies, including mining and toll-treatment assessments, mine design, and permitting. An updated Wagtail Mineral Resource Estimate is anticipated by mid-June 2026. The company believes these combined factors position Wagtail and Mt Fisher as compelling near-term development opportunities.