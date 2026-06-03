Auravelle Expands Sheoak Gold Trend, Commences Metallurgical Test Work

Auravelle Metals Limited (ASX: AUV), an Australian-based exploration company focused on driving value from its recent high-grade gold discoveries at Nuckulla Hill in the Gawler Craton in South Australia, and the Crown Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, has announced significant developments across its South Australian gold projects. The company has identified an expanded 3.5-kilometre gold anomalism trend at its Sheoak to Myall prospects and has commenced preliminary metallurgical test work on key mineralised intervals from Sheoak.

Following a comprehensive review of drilling data, Auravelle has traced gold anomalism over at least 3.5 kilometres along strike, traversing three separate prospects from Sheoak to Sheoak North and Myall. This extensive trend remains open to the north, south, and at depth, with very limited deep reverse circulation (RC) drilling conducted outside of the Sheoak prospect. Auravelle Managing Director Andrew Muir highlighted that the vast majority of this newly defined trend has seen very limited to no drilling, particularly deep RC drilling, underscoring its potential as a key target for upcoming drill programs.

In a strategic move to de-risk the Sheoak prospect, Auravelle has initiated preliminary gold recovery test work. This analysis, employing bottle roll leaching, aims to provide initial insights into the recovery properties of the mineralisation. Results from this test work are anticipated in late June or early July, approximately four to six weeks from commencement. Furthermore, Auravelle has completed its first site visit to the Skye project, assessing key sites and access tracks in preparation for a maiden soil sampling program scheduled for the coming months, which aims to generate new drill targets on the project.