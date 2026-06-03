Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ proposed changes to capital gains tax are poised to reshape investment strategies on the Australian Securities Exchange, according to Matthew Ross, Australian equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. Ross highlights a peculiar shift where dividends now receive the most favourable tax treatment, while capital gains face the least, potentially deterring investment in local growth stocks. This reorientation in tax incentives, coupled with a macroeconomic environment featuring rising interest rates, is boosting the relative attractiveness of cash and fixed income, thereby further compelling investors towards sustainable dividend-paying companies. The final specifics of the new capital gains tax regime remain under discussion, though carve-outs are expected to be limited.

However, the pursuit of yield is not without its perils. Ross cautions investors about “yield traps,” noting that the highest-yielding stocks on the ASX 200 have historically underperformed, with capital losses of approximately 3 per cent annually. Instead, he suggests investors target two specific segments: growth companies that are maturing and beginning to pay dividends, and established “maturing companies” possessing strong market moats capable of generating consistent cash returns without significant reinvestment. The latter group, comprising lower-risk stocks, is expected to be particularly appealing to retail investors, who represent a substantial portion of the ASX market.

To navigate this landscape effectively, Ross advises vigilance for “tells” that signal unsustainable dividends. These include high short interest, significant share price volatility, wide dispersion in analyst earnings forecasts, and a falling share price – a potential indicator that a company is maintaining dividends despite declining earnings. His screen of the ASX 200 for robust dividend payers, free from these warning signs, identified 22 companies. This list features major defensive names such as Telstra, AGL Energy, Coles, Metcash, and Amcor, alongside banks like ANZ and Westpac, and insurers including QBE and Suncorp. Property giants such as Scentre and Dexus, and miners like Rio Tinto and Fortescue, also made the cut. Encouragingly, many ASX sectors currently have dividend payout ratios below historical averages, suggesting potential for increased shareholder returns, particularly within the gold sector.