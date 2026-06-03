Elanor Investors Group Announces New CEO and Board Transition

Elanor Investors Group (ASX: ENN), a real estate investment and funds management group with funds under management across Australia and New Zealand, has announced key leadership and Board transition changes. The Group confirmed the appointment of David McNamara as Chief Executive Officer, effective 22 June 2026. Concurrently, Tony Fehon will transition from his interim Managing Director role to a non-executive directorship, and Su Kiat Lim has stepped down from the Elanor Board.

Mr. McNamara brings over 34 years of experience in real estate investment, funds management, asset management, and capital transactions. His career includes senior leadership roles at Vicinity Centres, Lendlease, and The GPT Group, spanning listed and wholesale property platforms. Chairman Ian Mackie expressed the Board’s delight, noting Mr. McNamara’s strong institutional capital markets credibility and proven track record. Mr. McNamara stated he is “excited to be joining Elanor as Chief Executive Officer” and looks forward to executing the Group’s strategy.

Tony Fehon, who served as interim Managing Director since September 2024, will transition over a six-month period, initially focusing on the CEO handover before resuming his non-executive duties. Chairman Mackie acknowledged Mr. Fehon’s significant contribution in leading the team through challenges and achieving balance sheet recapitalisation. Su Kiat Lim’s departure from the Board, effective 2 June 2026, follows the acquisition of Firmus Capital no longer proceeding. Chairman Mackie thanked Mr. Lim for his valuable contributions over five years, particularly during the Group’s recapitalisation and strategic reset.

These leadership and Board changes are viewed as a key milestone for Elanor, following the completion of its balance sheet recapitalisation. The Group intends to continue executing its growth strategy, focusing on balance sheet strengthening, disciplined capital management, targeted capital-led real estate initiatives alongside Rockworth, growing funds under management through institutional partnerships, and rebuilding securityholder confidence. Elanor also stated it would announce the recommencement of trading in ENN securities in the coming days.