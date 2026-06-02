Megaport Unveils Major AI Infrastructure Expansion and A$827.3M Capital Raise

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1), a global automated infrastructure platform, has announced a significant expansion into Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company provides a smart, simple platform for businesses to seamlessly connect network and compute resources, deploying scalable infrastructure closer to users, data, and clouds. On 3 June 2026, Megaport revealed it secured four new AI infrastructure contracts with a combined Total Contract Value (TCV) of approximately A$458.9 million. To fund these strategic initiatives, Megaport is launching a fully underwritten accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise A$827.3 million.

These new contracts, supporting AI inference workloads, require an estimated A$369.5 million in capital expenditure, primarily for high-performance NVIDIA GPUs, network, and storage. Concurrently, Megaport will establish an on-demand GPU Pool, backed by an A$350.0 million investment. This pool aims to provide enterprise customers with AI infrastructure access via both contracted and consumption-based models. These developments form the core of Megaport’s strategy to create a Globally-Distributed AI Inference Cloud, leveraging its extensive network of over 1,100 connected data centres across 31 countries.

Financially, the Compute division’s pro forma Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is projected to increase to A$385.2 million, driving combined Group pro forma ARR to A$662.9 million. The Network division also showed strong performance, with its April 2026 ARR rising 25% year-on-year on a constant currency basis to A$277.7 million, and Network Net Revenue Retention at 113%. The A$827.3 million entitlement offer will fund customer contracts, the GPU Pool, and future growth, reinforcing a pro forma liquidity of approximately A$287.6 million as at 31 December 2025. Megaport also tightened its FY26 Revenue Guidance to between A$307 million and A$315 million, while maintaining FY26 EBITDA and Group Capex Guidance.