Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has indicated a potential shift in consumer behaviour by the latter half of 2026, particularly if inflation escalates, spurred by rising oil prices. Speaking at an Economic Club of New York event, Solomon highlighted that such an environment would likely lead to “more shifts in consumer behaviour.” His comments follow a period where U.S. inflation saw its fastest increase in three years during April, largely attributed to higher energy prices linked to the Iran conflict. This trend has reinforced economists’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain unchanged interest rates well into next year. Goldman Sachs, a global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, provides a wide array of financial services to clients worldwide.

Despite potential future economic shifts, Solomon observed that current sentiment is not yet reflecting immediate changes. “You can see some economic data in the next six months that shifts the sentiment, but for the moment, that’s not coming through,” he noted. The CEO also expressed considerable confidence in the Federal Reserve, its governors, and the new chair, Kevin Warsh. He added that history suggests market exuberance can endure for extended periods, characterising the present climate as one where “there’s more greed than there is fear,” presenting substantial opportunities for investment in new technologies.

Solomon’s remarks also touched upon the anticipated impact of several blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs) set to enter the market. He asserted that there is “enough capital for what we’re talking about at this flow at this point.” This assessment comes as SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company, is reportedly targeting a valuation of US$1.75 trillion for its upcoming IPO. This listing is expected to initiate a series of mega IPOs, with SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic collectively poised to inject nearly US$4 trillion in market capitalisation into public markets, intensifying the competition for investor funds.