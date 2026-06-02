ECB Policymakers Signal Imminent Rate Hike

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have increasingly signalled a strong likelihood of imminent monetary policy tightening, with financial markets fully pricing in a rate hike by July at the latest. Economists polled by Reuters anticipate a move as early as June, ahead of the ECB’s June 11 policy meeting. The European Central Bank is the central bank for the Eurozone, tasked with maintaining price stability and managing monetary policy across 19 European Union member countries.

Key figures have expressed urgency regarding escalating inflation. Isabel Schnabel, an ECB Board Member, stated on May 26 that “looking through is no longer an option,” asserting that “a rate hike in June will be needed.” She highlighted the lasting damage to energy infrastructure and global supply chains. Slovak Central Bank Governor Peter Kazimir echoed this sentiment, deeming policy tightening in June “all but inevitable.” Álvaro Santo Pereira, Chief of the Portuguese Central Bank, emphasised the need to “act sooner rather than later, to avoid a greater second-round impact,” preferring swift and decisive action against inflationary spirals.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane also indicated on May 26 that a “further upward adjustment to the inflation forecast in June” is likely. He warned of “indirect effects beyond energy prices” and observations from surveys suggesting many firms expect to raise prices, which could evolve into a broader inflation problem. Fabio Panetta, Italian Central Bank Governor, underlined the forward-looking picture calling for a “recalibration of the monetary policy stance to counter the risk of persistent inflationary tensions,” noting that a swift normalisation of oil and gas prices seems unlikely even with a rapid conflict resolution. Greek Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras advocated for a “cautious adjustment” to limit second-round effects without disproportionately harming economic activity.

The collective message from these policymakers underscores a strong resolve to address inflationary pressures. Austrian Central Bank Governor Martin Kocher affirmed that “if the situation does not improve significantly, there will be no avoiding an interest rate move in the near future.” This widespread sentiment points towards a decisive shift in the ECB’s monetary policy approach to safeguard price stability in the Eurozone.