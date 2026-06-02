ImpediMed Outlines Strategic Operational Advancements and Positive Sales Momentum

ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD) has released a comprehensive business update from its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Erik Anderson, highlighting key operational priorities and strategic developments. ImpediMed, a medical technology company that uses bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology to generate powerful data to maximise patient health, produces the SOZO Digital Health Platform, which is FDA-cleared and ARTG-listed for multiple indications including lymphoedema and heart failure. The update follows an enhanced balance sheet due to the recently completed Placement and Share Purchase Plan, positioning the company to execute its strategic objectives. As part of this, two new leadership roles, Head of Commercial Operations and Head of Customer Success and Strategic Accounts, have been established, replacing existing positions to drive increased SOZO device sales, utilisation, and customer retention while adhering to cost-out commitments.

The company reported encouraging unit sales momentum in the current quarter compared to Q3 FY26, with initiatives underway to improve utilisation and reduce churn, partly attributable to an improved reimbursement landscape. ImpediMed recently attended two significant annual conferences – the American Society of Breast Surgeons Annual Meeting and the Australasian Lymphology Association Conference – which generated meaningful clinical and commercial engagement. These events were crucial for education, awareness, and pipeline development, reinforcing the SOZO platform’s body composition capabilities as a “Lymphoedema+” story. Furthermore, ImpediMed has appointed two new, highly regarded members to its Medical Advisory Board, both experienced SOZO users committed to expanding patient access to baseline screening and ongoing surveillance.

ImpediMed continues to observe growing commercial traction across its core segments. In Cancer Survivorship/Breast Cancer Related Lymphoedema, the focus remains on enhancing patient access. The Weight Management/Body Composition segment is experiencing growth through placements in medical spas, weight loss centres, and athletic programs, driven by GLP-1 tailwinds and the SOZO’s fluid measurement capabilities. For its Heart Health segment, ImpediMed is advancing an evidence-first approach through structured 30-day clinical trials with leading heart failure specialists. Chair of the Board, Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly, expressed satisfaction with shareholder support for the capital raising, noting it enhances the company’s position to scale commercial operations and deliver long-term value.