Group 6 Metals Addresses ASX Listing Rule Breaches Regarding Related-Party Transactions

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX: G6M), an Australian resources exploration and development company focused on redeveloping its 100%-owned Dolphin Mine for high-grade tungsten concentrate on King Island, Tasmania, has announced remedial actions for breaches of ASX Listing Rule 10.1. The company disclosed on June 2, 2026, that the ASX directed it to address these breaches, which relate to certain transactions entered into with related parties. These actions are part of G6M’s process to lift the trading suspension of its securities.

The breaches stemmed from commercial arrangements with entities controlled by Mr. Dale Elphinstone, who was appointed a director on December 4, 2024, making the Elphinstone Entities related parties. While transactions continued on arm’s length commercial terms and in the ordinary course of business, a critical change occurred on July 1, 2025. Upon lodging its Annual Report for FY24, G6M reported consolidated total negative equity interests of approximately $57.4 million. Under ASX Listing Rule 10.1, a negative equity position means any acquisition of assets from a person in a position of influence is automatically deemed a substantial asset acquisition, requiring prior shareholder approval, regardless of monetary value. G6M’s internal compliance processes did not identify this change, leading to transactions for mining equipment, spare parts, and rental agreements proceeding without the necessary approval.

To rectify the situation, Group 6 Metals will seek shareholder approval for each of the implicated historical transactions at a general meeting scheduled for July 3, 2026. An Independent Expert’s Report, commissioned by the Board, concluded that these transactions are fair and reasonable to non-associated shareholders. The company noted that it has since returned to a positive equity interests position as of its half-year financial report for the period ended December 31, 2025, which modifies future substantial asset thresholds.

The Board acknowledged the oversight, expressing regret that the requirement for prior shareholder approval was not identified at the relevant time. They affirmed that all transactions were conducted on arm’s length commercial terms and were operationally necessary for the continued development and operation of the Dolphin Tungsten Mine. G6M has also reviewed and updated its internal processes to monitor equity interest thresholds and related-party transactions, aiming to prevent similar issues in the future.