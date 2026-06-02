ASX Retreats; Wage Rises and AI Laws Dominate

Australian shares experienced a broad decline near noon AEST, with the benchmark ASX 200 falling 1 per cent. This downturn was primarily led by significant losses in the banking and retail sectors. Defying the broader market trend, gold producer Northern Star Resources saw its shares soar, driven by an influential report from activist investor Elliott Management, which advocated for the firm’s sale. Northern Star Resources is a major Australian gold producer with operations across Western Australia and Alaska, engaged in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold. Infrastructure firm Atlas Arteria also made headlines, stating that its suitor, IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, is capable of presenting a higher acquisition offer. Atlas Arteria is an Australian company that owns and operates toll roads globally, primarily in France and the US, generating revenue from user tolls.

In economic news, the Fair Work Commission announced significant wage increases for millions of Australia’s lowest-paid workers. Those at the very bottom are set to earn at least $1000 a week following a 6 per cent hike, while almost 3 million workers will receive a 4.75 per cent pay rise. The Commission cited uncertainty and inflationary risks stemming from the Iran conflict as factors mitigating against even higher pay rises above forecast CPI. However, the Liberal party has voiced concerns, labelling the wage rises “unsustainable” if persistent inflation continues to be an issue.

Meanwhile, the Australian technology sector is grappling with significant legislative challenges. The Tech Council of Australia, represented by Scott Farquhar, asserted that current Australian copyright laws render local artificial intelligence training “impossible,” urging the government to amend legislation “as soon as possible.” This highlights a growing tension between technological advancement and existing legal frameworks. In a separate development, Treasury Secretary Jenny Wilkinson was compelled to correct a $4000 error in a public speech she delivered regarding tax calculations related to proposed Labor government changes, drawing attention to accuracy in public financial discourse.