Dalaroo Metals Uncovers Extensive Gold Anomaly at Gold Ridge, Accelerating Drill Plans

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL) announced today significant results from its Priority 1 soil geochemistry program at the Gold Ridge Prospect, part of the Bondoukou Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. The exploration company, focused on the discovery and development of high-quality gold and critical minerals projects across Australia and international jurisdictions, has identified a coherent 4.3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly, which registered a peak assay of 2,188 parts per billion (ppb) gold, equivalent to 2.19 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. This discovery marks a crucial step in advancing Gold Ridge towards maiden drilling.

The comprehensive survey, comprising 2,241 primary soil samples, revealed multiple contiguous soil anomalies that define a robust mineralised corridor. Notably, 454 samples returned values exceeding 20ppb Au, with 27 samples surpassing 200ppb Au. This extensive anomaly aligns with an interpreted 9-kilometre-long geophysical corridor, a mapped fold-limb structure, and existing artisanal gold workings, providing strong validation for Dalaroo’s geological and structural model for Gold Ridge mineralisation. The strong correlation between these independent datasets supports the interpretation of a coherent bedrock-hosted gold system.

To rapidly progress the project, Dalaroo has designed a 5,000-metre auger drilling program. This program is intended to test the validity and enrichment of the anomalous zone below the weathered profile, aiming to determine whether the gold mineralisation originates from in-situ bedrock prior to commencing maiden Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. Dalaroo’s CEO, John Morgan, commented, “The results from Gold Ridge represent a significant milestone for Dalaroo and provide strong validation of our exploration model, substantially enhancing our confidence in the scale potential of the system.”