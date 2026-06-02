Vitrafy Life Sciences Partners with Vitalant to Address Critical Red Blood Cell Preservation Crisis

Vitrafy Life Sciences Limited (ASX: VFY) today announced a strategic partnership with the Vitalant Innovation Center to configure Vitrafy’s next-generation cryopreservation ecosystem. Vitrafy develops a proprietary cryopreservation ecosystem, including the Guardion freezing unit and Lifechain™ cloud-based software, to offer a complete cryopreservation solution. The collaboration aims to urgently address a looming crisis in red blood cell (RBC) preservation within the United States, stemming from the impending end-of-life for existing legacy technologies without a clear replacement currently available.

The partnership responds to a critical industry transition, as key legacy products—a glycerol-based cryoprotectant and a cell washing technology essential for current RBC cryopreservation workflows—are slated for discontinuation from 2027. This discontinuation threatens the ability to maintain long-term cryopreserved RBC stockpiles. Without successor technology, the blood system risks losing vital preservation capabilities crucial for trauma response, particularly for rare blood types and emergency preparedness, including mass-casualty events or military settings. Vitalant, as the second-largest blood network in the U.S., represents approximately 10% of the collection market, with 125 sites serving over 900 hospitals, highlighting the significance of this collaboration.

Under the agreement, Vitrafy and Vitalant will pool resources to develop a market-wide solution to this industry threat. Vitrafy plans to initially place two cryopreservation freezing units at the Vitalant Innovation Center in Denver, Colorado. While this placement will not immediately generate revenue, it is expected to facilitate broader market and government engagement towards a unified response. Vitrafy anticipates this opportunity will expand to other blood products, such as platelets, with the goal of its ecosystem becoming the successor to legacy technologies across the entire U.S. blood network.

Vitrafy Managing Director and CEO, Brent Owens, commented on the partnership, stating, “We are really excited to partner with Vitalant to actively address an issue of national significance with one of the leading blood market participants in the USA. The recognition of Vitrafy’s cryopreservation ecosystem as the next-generation solution to this crisis reinforces our belief that we are securing meaningful market traction and creating a pathway to significant commercial scale.” He added that this partnership is seen as the first of several potential civilian blood opportunities, stemming from successful results in previous U.S. Army platelets studies.