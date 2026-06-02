Norwood Systems Secures A$595,000 CogVoice Contract Enhancement

Norwood Systems Ltd (ASX: NOR), a leading innovator in voice communication services that provides advanced conversational and generative AI technologies to revolutionise global communications, delivering reliable and cutting-edge voice services to customers worldwide, has announced a significant contract variation. The company has secured an additional A$595,000 (+GST) in contract revenue for enhancement works related to its existing CogVoice advanced voice services project. This ongoing initiative is being delivered to a prominent Tier 1 Australian telecommunications operator, with the original contract having been disclosed to the market on 18 March 2025.

These newly announced enhancement works are designed to support further solution refinement, implementation activities, and overall project delivery outcomes. The additional scope forms part of a broader platform modernisation program already underway, demonstrating continuous development within the project. Norwood’s CogVoice platform, powered by advanced artificial intelligence technologies, provides a flexible foundation for advanced voice services and next-generation communications innovation for telecommunications operators, offering flexibility for operators.

Norwood Systems highlighted that this additional revenue reinforces the strategic value of the engagement and underscores the ongoing collaboration between Norwood and its customer as the project progresses. Paul Ostergaard, CEO and Founder of Norwood, commented on the development, stating, “We are pleased to have secured this additional contract value as this CogVoice project continues to progress. The enhancement works reflect ongoing project momentum and the value our team is delivering as we support the customer’s platform modernisation program.” He added that the company remains focused on delivering a high-quality implementation and a scalable foundation for future service innovation, further solidifying its position as a trusted supplier.