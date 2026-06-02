Dotz Nano Secures Extended Maturity for Convertible Securities with Mercer Street Capital

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ), a technology leader focused on designing, developing, and deploying customised nanomaterial-based solutions for industrial and environmental challenges, specifically advancing next-generation sorbent materials for Direct Air Capture and Point Source CO2 Mitigation, has announced a significant extension to the maturity dates of its convertible securities. The company executed a third deed of variation to its Convertible Securities Agreement with investment funds managed by Mercer Street Capital Partners, LLC, namely Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund LP and Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP.

This Third Deed of Variation, building on previous agreements from February 2024, November 2024, and November 2025, facilitates the repayment of the First Tranche Convertible Notes. It also extends the maturity dates for the Second, Third, and Subsequent Tranches of Convertible Notes to 31 March 2027. Additionally, the revised agreement introduces specific conversion limitations until 30 September 2026, unless a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) exceeding $0.07 is maintained for five consecutive trading days. Dotz Nano also gains the option to settle future conversion notices in cash, with all other terms and conditions of the convertible notes remaining unchanged.

Mr Nati Harpaz, Dotz Nano’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked that this maturity extension underscores Mercer’s strong and continued support for the company’s strategic direction and growth ambitions. Mr Harpaz stated, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with them. Mercer’s enduring backing is a significant vote of confidence in our DotzEarth carbon capture technology and in our management team’s ability to successfully execute our strategic plans.” This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Dotz Nano.