Activist Elliott Buys Major Northern Star Stake

Global activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has acquired a substantial $1 billion stake in ASX-listed gold mining giant Northern Star. The Florida-headquartered fund, which oversees approximately $111 billion in assets, has amassed around 4 per cent of Northern Star’s register. This significant investment places immediate pressure on veteran chairman Michael Chaney. Northern Star is the largest gold producer in Australia, involved in gold exploration, development, and production. Its extensive operations include the iconic Kalgoorlie Super Pit. The company has recently faced shareholder discontent over its failure to fully capitalise on the recent surge in gold prices.

The arrival of one of the world’s most aggressive activist funds follows a period of significant challenges for Northern Star. The Perth-headquartered company has faced a series of production cuts and operational setbacks, which have collectively wiped out an estimated $17 billion in shareholder value. Its shares have plummeted 30 per cent this year, making it the worst-performing major gold miner on the ASX compared to peers like Evolution Mining, which remains flat. Analysts have openly speculated about the potential for a discounted takeover amidst increased merger activity in the gold sector, a vulnerability likely eyed by Elliott.

Elliott is expected to demand sweeping changes, including accelerating the appointment of a new chief executive following Stuart Tonkin’s resignation announcement in May, a comprehensive strategic review, and significant board reforms. This marks Elliott’s largest position in an ASX-listed company since its high-profile and ultimately successful campaign against BHP in 2017, where it pushed for a collapsed dual-class share structure and asset divestments. Northern Star’s issues, including delayed production from its Hemi mine and governance concerns, such as a month-long delay in disclosing a critical crusher breakdown, reinforce the urgency for strategic recalibration.