Reedy Lagoon Details Burracoppin Gold Project Access Update

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (ASX: RLC) provided an update on 1 June 2026 regarding its Burracoppin Gold Project in Western Australia, detailing progress and challenges in securing land access for drilling. Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of projects, including gold and lithium, within prospective regions of Australia. The company has previously identified promising drill targets across four specific prospect areas within the project – Lady Janet, Windmills, Shear Luck, and Zebra – and has actively been pursuing a joint venture to fund the planned drilling operations.

A significant step forward has been made at the Lady Janet prospect, where Reedy Lagoon has successfully obtained the required consents from landowners and occupiers to proceed with drilling. Furthermore, the company received notice under its Ballardong – Noongar Standard Heritage Agreement that the Lady Janet area, specifically where the drill targets are located, does not require a heritage survey prior to drilling activities commencing. This clears a path for potential exploration at this particular site.

However, the path to drilling at the other three prospect areas – Windmills, Shear Luck, and Zebra – has encountered a setback. Reedy Lagoon has been informed by a relevant party that they will not enter into an agreement to provide the necessary consents for these locations. The absence of these crucial consents has made the achievement of a joint venture for the overall Burracoppin Gold Project on satisfactory terms more challenging at this time. Despite this, Reedy Lagoon stated it would continue its endeavours to finance the development of the Burracoppin Gold Project, with a particular focus on the Lady Janet prospect.