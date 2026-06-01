Optiscan Marks Two-Year Milestone in Mayo Clinic Collaboration for Robotic Surgery Imaging

Optiscan Imaging Ltd (ASX:OIL) has announced the two-year milestone of its Know-How Agreement with the Mayo Clinic, highlighting significant progress in developing a new digital endomicroscopic imaging system for robotic surgery. Optiscan is a commercial stage medical technology company creating digital pathology and precision surgery solutions that enable live optical biopsy for various applications. Throughout the past two years, the collaboration has concentrated on adapting Optiscan’s advanced imaging technology for robotic surgical environments, successfully completing all key engineering milestones and development objectives under the Agreement.

Major engineering achievements include concept development, feasibility assessments, prototype development, and comprehensive integration testing. Surgeons from Mayo Clinic, a globally recognised medical institution, and Optiscan staff have assessed the technology’s fit within robotic-assisted breast surgery workflows, including hardware and software compatibility. This aims to enable live cellular-level visualisation during robotic procedures, supporting more precise surgery and informed intraoperative decisions. The Agreement has been extended until 12 August 2026 to facilitate strategic, clinical, and commercial planning, with further development activities anticipated.

This partnership strategically reinforces Optiscan’s standing in robotic surgery and digital pathology, aligning with its US expansion strategy and precision surgery focus. A core objective has been to maintain flexibility, allowing the imaging platform to potentially integrate across multiple robotic platforms. Optiscan CEO Dr Camile Farah commented that the collaboration advances a robotic-compatible imaging platform, reflecting growing recognition of Optiscan’s technology and its adaptability. Dr Mara Piltin of Mayo Clinic added that the collaboration provides an important opportunity to explore real-time microscopic imaging integration into robotic-assisted surgery workflows.