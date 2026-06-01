ASX Retreats as Oil Prices Climb

The Australian share market experienced a dip near noon AEST, as heightened tensions in the Middle East sent Brent crude oil prices higher. This geopolitical instability contributed to a cautious trading environment, with several key sectors dragging on the broader market. Supermarkets and property companies were particularly notable underperformers. Lendlease, a global property and infrastructure solutions firm known for developing and managing major urban projects, saw its shares fall following a significant $250 million sale.

Domestically, the housing market continued its softening trend, with Sydney now reportedly leading Melbourne in accelerating declines in value. This downturn has pushed the overall basket of state capitals into negative growth territory for the first time since January last year, indicating a broader shift in property sentiment across the nation. Concerns are also emerging among big businesses regarding the profitability of artificial intelligence, with a growing reckoning whether surging AI costs are being matched by a corresponding rise in revenue, despite continued high tech stock valuations.

In corporate developments, global technology giant Google is nearing the connection of its first Australian renewable energy project to the national grid in New South Wales. Google is a multinational technology company specialising in internet-related services and products, including search, cloud computing, and advertising. This solar farm, developed in collaboration with AirTrunk, is designed to generate the power required to run Google’s local data centres, underscoring a commitment to sustainable operations amidst a dynamic economic landscape.