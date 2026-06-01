Daily Special: Senetas, Syrah Resources, ReNerve

Australian shares edged lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.2% to 8717 at 12:29pm AEST as investors monitored ongoing uncertainty around a permanent US-Iran ceasefire agreement. Brent crude traded around US$93 a barrel after rebounding from recent lows, while the Australian dollar held near US71.83 cents. Technology and mining stocks were the only sectors in positive territory, helping offset broader weakness across the market. Technology stocks led gains, with WiseTech Global, Xero and TechnologyOne rallying strongly despite a broker downgrade for WiseTech. Miners also advanced as gold continued to recover from recent lows, supporting gains in Evolution Mining, Greatland Resources and BHP. Energy stocks weakened as investors took profits following a sharp fall in oil prices during May, while property and consumer staples stocks were also under pressure, led by declines in Stockland, Woolworths, Coles and Endeavour Group.

In other company news,

Strong balance sheet supports capital management initiative while maintaining growth outlook.

Senetas (ASX: SEN) plans to return approximately $3.5 million to shareholders through an equal capital reduction, subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting expected in July. The proposed payment of approximately 21.11 cents per share follows the company’s assessment that its cash position exceeds medium-term operating and working capital requirements. The cybersecurity company said it remains well funded following the sale of its Votiro business, with approximately $17.7 million in cash and an indirect investment in Menlo Security valued at $19.5 million. Senetas said its operating outlook remains positive, supported by opportunities in South America and the Asia-Pacific region.





Tesla withdraws termination notice as qualification process advances.

Syrah Resources (ASX: SYR) said Tesla has withdrawn its intent to terminate the parties’ graphite active anode material offtake agreement after accepting that Syrah had made sufficient progress to address an alleged default. The agreement relates to supply from Syrah’s Vidalia active anode material facility in Louisiana. The company said it has demonstrated production of conforming active anode material samples and is progressing through advanced stages of qualification testing with Tesla. While Tesla retains the right to terminate if final qualification is not achieved, the resolution removes a key uncertainty surrounding the agreement.





ReNerve expands into Greater China through distribution agreement

ReNerve (ASX: RNV) signed an exclusive three-year distribution agreement with Hong Kong-based medical device distributor Swedish Trading Company to commercialise its NervAlign nerve repair products across Hong Kong, Macau and the Greater Bay Area. The region represents an addressable population of approximately 88 million people. Under the agreement, STC will manage sales, marketing and distribution, while ReNerve will provide clinical support and training. The company said initial product shipments are already underway and believes the partnership will accelerate market penetration following recent regulatory approvals across the region.