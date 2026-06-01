ReNerve Secures Strategic Distribution Partnership for Greater China Bay Area

ReNerve Limited (ASX: ReNerve) today announced a significant distribution agreement set to expand its market reach. The Australian biotechnology company, which develops innovative products for peripheral nerve injury (PNI) repair and aims to transform nerve repair and improve lives through breakthrough medical technology, has partnered with Swedish Trading Company Limited (STC). This collaboration will see STC commercialise ReNerve’s NervAlign products across Hong Kong, Macau, and the broader Greater China Bay Area markets, jurisdictions where ReNerve recently secured expanded product approval. The targeted region represents a combined addressable population of approximately 88 million people.

Under the terms of the exclusive three-year agreement, STC, a leading medical device distributor headquartered in Hong Kong, will be responsible for the importation, warehousing, marketing, sales, and distribution of ReNerve products within the specified regions. ReNerve will provide ongoing clinical and technical support, training, and regulatory liaison. The partnership includes performance milestones and renewal options, with the first stocking orders already being shipped to the Hong Kong region. STC is noted for its established network of hospitals and surgeons across the region, alongside a proven track record in commercialising innovative medical technologies.

Dr Julian Chick, ReNerve CEO, commented on the importance of the deal, stating, “Securing a distribution partner of STC’s calibre is a significant milestone for ReNerve and a direct result of the expanded regulatory approval we recently received across the region. STC has deep relationships with key clinical networks and hospital systems, and we believe they are the ideal partner to drive rapid and effective market penetration.” Dr Chick further highlighted the Greater Bay Area as one of Asia’s most dynamic and well-resourced healthcare markets, positioning ReNerve to capture meaningful commercial traction where the unmet need in nerve repair is important.