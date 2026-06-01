XPON Technologies Group Secures $800,000 Loan Facility for Growth

XPON Technologies Group Limited (ASX: XPN) today announced it has entered into a new loan facility agreement valued at $800,000. The Brisbane-based company, a leading AI marketing technology business with operations in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, helps businesses simplify complex marketing challenges and achieve superior return on investment from their customers. At the heart of its approach is the integration of data and AI, which powers its tools to predict consumer behaviour, automate marketing processes, and drive effective, data-driven decisions. The proceeds from this facility are earmarked for strengthening the company’s working capital and supporting ongoing business development initiatives.

Outlining the terms of the loan facility, XPON stated that any drawdown will incur an interest rate of 14% per annum. The full amount drawn from the facility is slated for repayment by 29 November 2026. This $800,000 facility is structured into two distinct components to support its operational needs and strategic growth.

Specifically, $500,000 of the loan facility is provided via a secured arrangement by Gem Syndication Pty Ltd and Dunbarrim Pty Ltd ATF DLK Family Trust. The remaining $300,000 is accessed through an unsecured, arm’s length loan facility from Konda Corp Pty Ltd, a related party lender controlled by Mr Matt Forman, who serves as a Non-Executive Director of XPON. The agreement also stipulates that in the event of a default, such as non-repayment by the due date or insolvency, the interest rate applicable to the outstanding balance would increase significantly to 36% per annum. The company’s Board of Directors has approved and authorised this announcement for release.