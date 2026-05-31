Australian markets, mirroring global trends, continue to defy a “wall of worry,” with equities climbing even amidst calls of a bubble. This resilience points to a significant shift in financial conditions, driven not by overt US Federal Reserve rate cuts, but by a “backdoor” injection of liquidity. Crucial policy signals are now emerging from the US Treasury, bank regulation, and money markets. The US dollar’s failure to rally despite a challenging global risk backdrop and higher oil prices signals its vulnerability, poised for a broader decline that is creating a supportive liquidity environment without requiring explicit Fed action.

This evolving dynamic stems from the US’s substantial debt burden, pushing towards “financial repression” – shrinking debt in real terms by keeping nominal growth above funding costs. With foreign investors critical buyers of US government debt, their willingness to fund US duration is vital. Rising short-term rates increase currency hedging costs for offshore buyers. To prevent these investors from disengaging and long-term Treasury yields from spiking, a weaker dollar becomes the necessary release valve, automatically enhancing returns for offshore buyers and easing global financial conditions.

The Treasury actively implements “backdoor liquidity” by aggressively skewing debt issuance towards the front end, tapping money market fund demand. Stablecoin issuers provide a structural bid for short-dated Treasuries, whilst regulators soften bank capital rules to bolster domestic banks’ capacity for government securities. This coordinated influx overrides traditional interest rate differentials, allowing the dollar to soften and preventing long yields from soaring, achieving financial repression without overt rate cuts. This environment, coupled with a productivity-led expansion driven by artificial intelligence and an anticipated shift in Fed tolerance, signals a bullish outlook for risk assets.