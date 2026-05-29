CommSec Unlocks SpaceX IPO for Australian Retail

Australian investors, historically sidelined from major overseas initial public offerings like Meta and Uber, now have unprecedented access to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Commonwealth Bank’s CommSec, the nation’s largest retail brokerage, announced it will offer shares in SpaceX, which operates in artificial intelligence, rockets, and satellites. SpaceX aims to raise up to $1 billion from Australian retail investors as part of a global US$75 billion ($105 billion) raising. This move signifies a pivotal moment, reflecting strong retail investor demand for global innovation and growth stories, especially among younger, digitally savvy traders.

SpaceX is targeting a valuation as high as US$2 trillion, earmarking an unprecedented 30 per cent of IPO shares for retail investors. However, analysts are wary of the hype. MST Marquee senior analyst Hasan Tevfik warned investors might overlook governance issues, significant capital needs, or the ambitious US$28.5 trillion addressable market baked into its eye-watering valuation. He also highlighted Elon Musk’s substantial 85 per cent voting power, raising governance concerns. Australian Shareholders’ Association chief executive Rachel Waterhouse reinforced this, stating “strong brand recognition does not automatically make something a good investment.”

Despite these cautions, exchange-traded fund providers are responding to anticipated demand. BetaShares has launched an ASX-listed rocket ETF, planning to add SpaceX post-float, and Global X is preparing its own Space Tech ETF. The ASX views CommSec’s offering as a complementary access point for increasingly sophisticated retail investors accessing offshore markets. Gavin Skene, ASX acting group executive of listings, characterised the SpaceX float as a unique “Musk moment,” driven by a highly targeted retail distribution plan, rather than a broad structural shift in market dynamics.