Killi Resources Advances King Louie Breccia Target at Mt Rawdon West

Killi Resources Limited (ASX: KLI), an Australia-based explorer employing a methodical approach to finding gold and copper in underexplored mineral provinces, has released an exploration update. The company, which holds projects including the Mt Rawdon West Project in Queensland and the West Tanami Gold Project in Western Australia, detailed significant progress at its recently identified King Louie Breccia target. This target, located 20 kilometres northwest of the Mt Rawdon Gold Mine in the Bundaberg region, is developing into a compelling prospect for a large-scale gold-copper-molybdenum rich hydrothermal system.

Geological mapping and surface sampling have substantially expanded the King Louie Breccia’s footprint to approximately two kilometres in strike length, with a distinct higher-grade core. Assays from recent soil geochemical sampling confirmed a distinctive epithermal signature, characterised by a strong association of gold with pathfinder elements including tellurium, selenium, barium, lead, phosphorus, and sulphur. Significantly, the highest-tenor results, including 184.5 ppb Au and 134.65 ppm Cu, were obtained from outcrops of intensely altered potassic rhyolitic porphyry, suggesting a deeper porphyry-style heat and fluid source for the broader mineralised system. The juxtaposition of deep and shallow alteration assemblages indicates a “telescoped” epithermal-porphyry system.

Killi Resources is actively progressing preparations for drill testing the King Louie Breccia, which has been designated a priority target, with land access and drill permitting underway. Field teams will also conduct infill surface sampling and detailed geological mapping to further delineate and refine the anomaly. Additionally, the company plans to drill test the Rawdon Fault, a copper-gold target, with assistance from a Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative grant. Killi Resources currently remains in suspension pending a response to an ASX price query related to a potential acquisition.