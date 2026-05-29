KPMG CEO Resigns Amid Allegations, Markets React

Australian financial markets saw a positive lift today, with the ASX climbing one per cent, buoyed by hopes of a tentative US-Iran deal that could see the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway. This broader market optimism unfolded as several significant corporate and industry developments made headlines. Chief among these was the resignation of KPMG Australia CEO Andrew Yates, following a series of whistleblower allegations related to the firm’s repeated failure to address wide-ranging claims of client data misuse. Yates’s departure is not the only one stemming from the ongoing internal scrutiny at the professional services giant.

In other notable corporate news, property investment firm Dexus was unsuccessful in its bid to prevent the forced sale of its substantial $4.5 billion stake in Melbourne Airport. The attempt to halt the transaction came after fellow shareholders alleged Dexus had breached an existing investor agreement. Meanwhile, Judo Bank shares soared following a successful $750 million funding round, while education services provider IDP Education saw its stock decline after a cut by Macquarie. Insurer IAG also announced a settlement for part of its Greensill lawsuit, and investment firm BGH Capital is reportedly circling Tourism Holdings.

Beyond individual company movements, the technology sector garnered attention with AI firm Anthropic, creators of the Claude model, reportedly nearing a $1 trillion valuation. This comes after a recent funding round that is expected to nearly treble the start-up’s value, positioning it as one of the most valuable AI laboratories globally. Closer to home, Australian retail investors are increasingly breaking into exclusive Wall Street deals, signalling their growing influence in capital markets. Additionally, the Australian Labor government has indicated a narrowed focus for consultations on proposed Capital Gains Tax (CGT) changes, prioritising start-ups after initial warnings of limited concessions.