4DMedical Expands US Presence with SimonMed Imaging Partnership

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX), a global medical technology company revolutionising respiratory care with advanced imaging and artificial intelligence, today announced a significant commercial agreement. Its patented XV Technology® transforms standard scans into rich, functional insights that allow physicians to detect, diagnose, and monitor lung disease earlier and with greater precision. The Melbourne-based firm has secured a contract with SimonMed Imaging, one of the leading outpatient medical imaging providers in the United States, for the immediate deployment of its CT:VQ™ and LDAf™ advanced quantitative cardiopulmonary analysis solutions. This partnership extends 4DMedical’s technology into SimonMed’s extensive network of over 170 outpatient imaging centres across 10 U.S. states.

Under the three-year agreement, SimonMed will integrate 4DMedical’s CT:VQ™ and LDAf™ to enhance its existing CT imaging services. These solutions are designed to support improved clinical decision-making for pulmonary assessment by providing deeper, objective insights into regional lung function. The agreement features immediate clinical deployment on commercial terms from day one, with pricing based on 4DMedical’s per-scan rates. SimonMed, recognised for its methodical approach to technology adoption, thoroughly validates new capabilities before large-scale deployment, lending significant credibility to this partnership.

While the agreement is not immediately financially material, it represents a clear commercial win and a material long-term opportunity for 4DMedical. A crucial aspect of the collaboration involves SimonMed supporting the development of reimbursement evidence for CT:VQ™ across both public and private payors, including the sharing of insurance and claims data. This strategic partnership reinforces 4DMedical’s position as a partner of choice for next-generation CT-based functional imaging in the U.S., leveraging its scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model for efficient implementation across large multi-site networks.