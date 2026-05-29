Haranga Resources Completes Extensive Drilling at Ibel South Gold Project, Senegal

Haranga Resources Limited (ASX: HAR), an Australian-listed gold and uranium exploration and development company with projects in Senegal and California, has successfully completed its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Ibel South Gold Project in Senegal. The Phase 3 programme, comprising 19 holes for a total of 3,244 metres, significantly expanded the depth and lateral extent of exploration, testing approximately 1.5 kilometres of prospective strike to depths of up to 306 metres. The drilling primarily targeted high-priority anomalies, including depth extensions to previously reported high-grade gold intercepts and previously untested Termite Mound Sampling (TMS) anomalies.

The programme yielded encouraging geological observations consistent with a Birimian-style orogenic gold setting. Significant visual hydrothermal alteration and pyrite mineralisation were intersected in ten of the 19 holes. Notably, hole RC0003 encountered 75 metres of brecciated and silicified pyrite-bearing greywacke, while RC0017 intersected 45 metres of similar material. Critically, three holes concluded within altered and mineralised greywacke, suggesting the alteration system remains open at depth. Haranga Chairman Mr. Michael Davy expressed satisfaction with the programme’s safe completion and the promising visual findings.

A clear structural framework for Ibel South has now emerged, integrating reprocessed aeromagnetic data, surface mapping of newly identified artisanal gold workings, and the latest drilling observations. Sample selection for laboratory analysis is complete, with dispatch in progress. Haranga anticipates receiving the first Photon Assay results by the end of June 2026. Subject to these assay results, the company intends to design a follow-up combined RC and Diamond Drilling campaign to further test depth and strike extensions of the identified prospective alteration corridors. In parallel, Haranga is finalising the permit renewal application for Ibel South.