Perpetual Resources Achieves Significant Iron Impurity Reduction at Beharra Silica Sand Project

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX: PEC), a company primarily focused on the exploration and development of critical minerals essential for global new energy requirements, has announced highly encouraging results from comprehensive metallurgical test work on silica sand from its Beharra Project in Western Australia. Conducted by leading German laboratory ANZAPLAN, the test work confirmed a significant reduction in iron (Fe2O3) content, materially improving on previous results and highlighting the project’s potential to access premium silica sand markets.

The test program successfully upgraded raw silica sand, reducing its iron content from approximately 760 parts per million (ppm) to between 110-120 ppm Fe2O3 in the processed product. This represents a substantial improvement from the Company’s earlier test work, which achieved around 150 ppm Fe2O3. Importantly, these low-iron results were consistently achieved across multiple processing methods, and ANZAPLAN has recommended a simple and conventional beneficiation flowsheet comprising classification, gravity separation, and high-gradient magnetic separation. This conventional approach is considered low complexity and cost-effective, supporting a potentially commercially viable development pathway.

Executive Chairman, Julian Babarczy, commented on the outcomes, stating that these results represent a “significant step forward” for the Beharra Silica Project. The achieved product quality of 110-120 ppm Fe2O3 places Beharra within specifications for multiple premium glass applications, including white float, crystal, and specialty glass. Furthermore, the results position the project within close proximity to the stringent sub-100 ppm Fe2O3 threshold typically required for high-value solar glass applications.

Following these encouraging metallurgical outcomes, Perpetual Resources has initiated a review of its project advancement strategy for Beharra. The Company plans further test work in collaboration with ANZAPLAN to assess opportunities for additional impurity reduction, potentially exploring mild processing enhancements. This continued work aims to further unlock value from the project and assess the technical and economic implications for its future development.