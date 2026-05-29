AnteoTech Secures Underwriting for Listed Options to Bolster Capital

AnteoTech Limited (ASX: ADO) announced on 29 May 2026 that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with MST Financial Services Pty Ltd. The agreement pertains to 214,285,714 unexercised ‘ADOO’ options, ensuring their exercise prior to their expiry. AnteoTech Limited supplies advanced material solutions to the battery materials and life sciences markets. The company leverages its binding chemistry platform technology to develop and commercialise solutions for a global customer base.

These ‘ADOO’ options have an exercise price of $0.035 and are set to expire at 5pm (Brisbane time) on 31 May 2026. Under the agreement, MST Financial Services will subscribe for, or procure subscription for, any options not exercised by existing option holders before the expiry date. This mechanism is designed to ensure the successful conversion of the underwritten options into fully paid ordinary shares in AnteoTech.

The successful exercise of these options, either by existing holders or through the underwriter, is projected to raise approximately $7,500,000 before costs, based on the underwritten shares. If all options (including those not specifically underwritten) are exercised, the company could raise circa $10,000,000 through the issuance of up to 286,628,688 shares. MST Financial Services has also arranged sub-underwriting agreements with various sophisticated and professional investors, none of whom are related parties of AnteoTech. The underwriter will receive a fee of 6% of the underwritten amount, and the new shares are expected to be issued by 5 June 2026, subject to board discretion.