Gorilla Gold Expands High-Grade Gold Zone at Sovereign Deposit, WA

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd (ASX: GG8) announced on 29 May 2026 that ongoing growth drilling at its 100%-owned Comet Vale Gold Project in Western Australia has yielded further high-grade gold intercepts. Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd is an Australian gold exploration and development company focused on its projects in Western Australia, including the significant North Kalgoorlie Hub. The latest results from the cornerstone Sovereign Deposit, which forms part of the company’s 1.2Moz @ 3.7g/t Au North Kalgoorlie Hub, include 3.8 metres at 21.0 grams per tonne gold from 374.3 metres in STEX165, 2.1 metres at 24.8 grams per tonne gold from 328.8 metres in STEX171, and 0.5 metres at 36.9 grams per tonne gold from 266.8 metres in STEX159. Other notable intercepts reported further support the expansion of high-grade gold zones.

The company confirmed that an additional reverse circulation (RC) rig has commenced drilling at Comet Vale, specifically to follow up on four recent discoveries made at the project. This brings the total number of rigs operating across the North Kalgoorlie Hub to five. Concurrently, drilling operations are also underway at the Vivien Project, with one drill rig targeting new high-grade discoveries there. Gorilla Gold has a track record of resource growth, having added 1.3 million ounces in new resources across its Western Australian projects during 2025 through targeted drilling of new areas.

Gorilla Chief Executive Officer, Charles Hughes, commented that the 2026 exploration campaign is accelerating, with assay results continuing to reinforce the scale and endowment of gold systems at Comet Vale. He highlighted that these impressive high-grade hits significantly extend the high-grade zones within the current resource, indicating strong potential for an increased resource grade. Sovereign, the largest and highest-grade individual deposit at Comet Vale, boasts a current resource of 410,000 ounces at 4.3 grams per tonne gold over 1.3 kilometres of strike, with clear potential to extend beyond 2.5 kilometres. Mr. Hughes added that the company is firmly on track to deliver further significant resource growth in 2026.