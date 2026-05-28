TradeWindow Reports Robust FY26 Financial Results, Annual Recurring Revenue Exceeds $10 Million

TradeWindow Holdings Limited (NZX/ASX: TWL), a global trade software company, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026, revealing strong revenue growth and key operational advancements. TradeWindow provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers to drive productivity, increase connectivity, and enhance visibility across global supply chains. The company reported a 20% increase in trading revenue, reaching NZ$9.6 million, while Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) surpassed the NZ$10 million milestone for the first time, closing the year at NZ$10.1 million.

These results were supported by improved customer retention and rising average revenues per customer, with revenue growth remaining unbroken since TradeWindow’s NZX listing in November 2021. Gross margin for the full year stood at 60%, climbing to 63% in the fourth quarter. The company also narrowed its EBITDA loss to NZ$1.2 million, an improvement of NZ$0.3 million from the previous year. TradeWindow ended the financial year well capitalised with a closing cash balance of NZ$4.2 million and no bank debt, following its ASX listing in December 2025 which broadened its investor base.

Customer metrics highlighted significant growth, with Shipper Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPC) rising 22% to NZ$30,352 per annum, and freight forwarder ARPC increasing 27% to NZ$13,907 per annum. Customer retention improved by 2 percentage points to 89%, despite a slight reduction in customer count due to the deliberate rationalisation of lower-value legacy accounts. Development of the next-generation FreightAI platform remains on track, with NZ$661k in internal development costs capitalised by year-end, poised for a material acceleration in FY27.

Looking ahead, TradeWindow is targeting FY27 trading revenue in the range of NZ$10.85 million to NZ$11.33 million, with EBITDA approaching breakeven. The company anticipates capitalising NZ$1.5 million for FreightAI development in FY27, with the platform targeted for rollout from September 2027. This guidance reflects the company’s clear strategic priorities and strong product roadmap amidst the prevailing macroeconomic environment.