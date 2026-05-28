Foreign Capital Floods Japanese Stocks Amid AI Rally

Foreign investors continued to pour capital into Japanese equities, marking the eighth consecutive week of net purchases through May 23. Ministry of Finance data showed Thursday a net investment of 1.08 trillion yen, equivalent to approximately $6.77 billion, in the week ending May 23. This figure represents a nearly 14% increase from the prior week’s 948.4 billion yen, primarily driven by easing oil prices and a strong rally in artificial intelligence-related shares due to robust demand outlooks.

The technology sector proved particularly attractive to these foreign inflows. Market sentiment was bolstered by Nvidia, a prominent technology company known for designing graphics processing units (GPUs) essential for AI, which last week forecast blockbuster demand for its flagship chips. AI investor SoftBank Group, a Japanese multinational conglomerate focused on tech investments, subsequently surged 17.62% during the week. Chip designer Socionext, a Japanese fabless semiconductor company specialising in system-on-chip solutions, also saw its shares rally by 12.26%. Year-to-date, foreign investors have collectively pumped nearly 11.7 trillion yen into Japanese stocks, significantly more than the roughly 742.1 billion yen in the same period last year.

Beyond equities, Japanese long-term bonds saw a net purchase of 1.35 trillion yen, reversing the 1.03 trillion yen outflows of the prior week, as a bond sell-off eased and higher yields attracted investors. Conversely, foreigners divested 2.22 trillion yen in short-term instruments, marking the largest withdrawal since March 28. Meanwhile, Japanese investors withdrew a net 358.7 billion yen from foreign equities, their third weekly net sale in four. They did, however, invest a marginal 10.3 billion yen in long-term foreign bonds, extending their buying streak to a fourth straight week.