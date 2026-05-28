Wells Fargo Anticipates Robust Q2 Revenue Surge

Wells Fargo expects a significant uptick in its investment banking and trading revenue for the second quarter, anticipating a rise in the mid-teen percentage points. Chief Executive Charlie Scharf conveyed this optimistic outlook on Wednesday at the Bernstein Conference, further noting that the bank is on track for low double-digit revenue growth in its wealth management division. Wells Fargo is a prominent American multinational financial services company, providing a wide range of banking, mortgage, investment, wealth management, and consumer and commercial finance products and services.

Scharf indicated that robust client activity across investment banking and market businesses remains a key driver, with the bank also identifying opportunities to deepen client relationships through strategic balance sheet deployment. These remarks come after regulators recently lifted Wells Fargo’s asset cap, allowing the lender greater flexibility to expand its deposit and lending activities after years of operational restrictions. The bank’s first quarter saw its investment bank arm’s revenue climb by 12.7% and markets revenue increase by 19%. Furthermore, Wells Fargo aims to achieve this growth with “little or no expense growth,” as it continues to seek efficiency gains company-wide.

Wells Fargo’s upbeat assessment aligns with positive commentary from some of its rivals. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, also speaking at the Bernstein Conference, suggested his bank’s investment banking fees could see a 10% or greater increase in the second quarter. Similarly, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan projected that trading revenue for his institution could climb approximately 15% year over year in the same quarter, attributing this partially to volatility linked to shifting U.S. tariffs.